GPL Week 3: Kotoko chase first season win against Karela, Bofoakwa Tano hosts Hearts

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA – The start of the 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League has witnessed intense drama over the past few weeks and promises more excitement as it enters week three.

Asante Kotoko have had a torrid start to the league, accumulating just a point out of the total six points, and would be looking to make amends when they host Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors have not won at home in their last five games, including last season, and there would be pressure on coach Prosper Ogum to deliver maximum points against Karela United.

Karela United, during their last visit to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, secured a point against Kotoko and have become a very difficult side for the Porcupine Warriors.

Accra Hearts of Oak got off to a winning start against Nsoatreman last Sunday and would build on the positive results as they travel to Sunyani to face newly promoted side Bofoakwa Tano.

The last time Hearts faced Bofoakwa Tano was in 2007, when they played goalless at Sunyani Coronation Park.

The rivalry between the two sides has been very intense over the years, and with Bofoakwa’s splendid home start last week, they would be favourites against a Phobian side that has not won their last 11 away matches.

Accra Great Olympics, who were the only away side to secure a point on the road, return home to host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The “Dade Boys” have recorded two draws from their matches this season and would aim to secure their first win of the season against a side they have been to just one out of their four meetings.

Accra Lions, who are top on the league log with four points, will face Berekum Chelsea in the first match of week three on Friday.

Due to their involvement in the Africa Club competitions, GPL Champions Medeama FC and FA Cup Dreams have had their fixtures postponed to next Wednesday.

Full fixture list for week three:

Berekum Chelsea – Accra Lions



Bofoakwa Tano vs Hearts of Oak



Great Olympics vs. Bibiani Gold Stars



Legon Cities vs Aduana Stars



Samartex vs Bechem United



RTU vs Heart of Lions



Asante Kotoko vs Karela United



Dreams vs Nsoatreman



Medeama vs Nations



GNA

