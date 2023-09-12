GNFS combats inferno at Ashaiman market

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Ashaiman, Sept. 12, GNA – Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the early hours of Sunday battled and doused an inferno that nearly ravaged shops at the Ashaiman main market, a fire official has reported.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Ashaiman Divisional Officer III Ebenezer Yenzu, who is also GNFS Tema Regional Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), recounted that, but for the timely intervention of the fire service, the situation would have been dire.

He explained that the Ashaiman Division of the GNFS received a distress call, and within five minutes responded and arrived at the scene.

According to him, there were some instances where traders had encroached on access ways within the market, making it difficult for the fire tenders to manoeuvre their way through.

The PRO said the fire service would soon liaise with the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly to create a more accessible route within the main Ashaiman to save lives and property should the unexpected happen.

He said investigations were underway to unravel the cause of the fire within the premises of the Ashaiman market, saying 42 shops were affected.

Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, Municipal Chief Executive, Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, expressed gratitude to the fire service for their timely intervention and said the market remained a major business hub for many residents within and outside Ashaiman, and authorities would ensure laid-down rules and regulations were followed to avert future accidents.

GNA

