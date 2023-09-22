GIMPA launches Law Alumni Association for excellent causes 

By Philemon Kwarteng

Accra, Sept. 21, GNA – The Faculty of Law of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has launched the Law Alumni Association after 13 years after its establishment.

Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, Rector of GIMPA, speaking at the launch held at the school premises, said the Law Alumni Association would provide a platform to promote the Institute’s goal of excellence.

“The association will provide a platform for extending GIMPA’s commitment to excellence, innovation and service,” he said.

Prof Bonsu added that the Institute launched the GIMPA Endowment Fund last year with the aim of raising one million cedis to support the GIMPA Faculty of Law.

The Faculty would, therefore, be calling upon some of its new Alumna to aid them in projects, such as taking pro bono cases for prisoners and other important projects of the institution.

Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Budu, Dean of the GIMPA Faculty of Law, in his address, stated that, beginning 2024, the Faculty of Law would be introducing four Master of Laws programmes as part of the road maps of integrating the Faculty and its alumni.

They are: General Master of Laws degree programme, Master of Laws degree in International Trade and Business Law, Master of Laws degree in Dispute Resolution Law and Practice and the Master of Laws in International Criminal Law and Justice.

Dr Agyeman-Budu pointed out that the faculty would leverage the experiences, expertise, and the diversity of networks of the alumni to strengthen the reputation of “GIMPA Law”.

“We intend to leverage on the wealth of knowledge, depth of experience and diversity of networks of our alumni towards strengthening the bonds within the alumni family being birthed today to safeguard GIMPA Law’s reputation as beacon of excellence in legal education in Ghana and beyond,” he said.

Since 2010, the GIMPA Law Faculty has become one of the best in the country, having trained many renowned personalities.

