Ghana must end open defecation by 2030 – M-CODe

By Angela Ayimbire, GNA

Koforidua, Sept. 14, GNA – The Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) has called for coordinated stakeholder advocacy against open defecation to enable Ghana stop the practice in the next seven years in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 6 Target 2.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, M-CODe National Convenor, who delivered the remarks, pointed out that objective six has six targets, all of which were centred on access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene—three of the most fundamental requirements for human health and welfare.

The SDG Six recognises that if progress does not triple, billions of people will not have access to these basic services by 2030. This is because water demand is increasing due to population expansion, urbanisation, and growing water requirements for agriculture, industry, and the energy sector.

This was said by Mr. Ameyibor at a three-day empowerment workshop for journalists held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region as a part of the “M-CODe 2023 Anti-Open Defecation Nationwide Advocacy efforts,” which is funded by World Vision Ghana.

The M-CODe National Convenor gave all stakeholders the order to step up efforts at the local, regional, and national levels in order to change the perceptions of open defecation.

“We are building up synergies with all stakeholders to ensure that we work together to achieve the set goals,” he said, urging traditional and religious leaders to join the fight against open defecation in their areas.

Communities that have achieved open defecation-free status must also get in touch with M-CODe for special recognition and to tell the rest of the world about their successes.

Other SDG 6 goals that Ghana is anticipated to meet by 2030 include achieving universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all, access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all, and ending open defecation. Special attention will be given to the needs of women, girls, and those in vulnerable situations.

The country also has a duty to reduce pollution, stop dumping dangerous materials and chemicals, limit their release, cut the percentage of untreated wastewater in half, and significantly increase recycling and safe reuse on a worldwide scale, according to Mr. Ameyibor.

According to Mr. Ameyibor, Ghana must also plan to significantly improve water usage efficiency across all sectors and ensure sustainable rain water harvesting and supplies to manage water scarcity and significantly lower the number of people affected by it.

“By 2030, implement integrated water resources management at all levels, including through transboundary cooperation as appropriate, and protect and restore water-related ecosystems, including mountains, forests, wetlands, rivers, aquifers, and lakes,” the official said.

The M-CODe National Convenor noted that as a nation, we are expected to take advantage of and gain from increased international cooperation and capacity-building support in activities and programmes related to water and sanitation, including technologies for water harvesting, desalination, water efficiency, wastewater treatment, recycling, and reuse.

According to him, the country will be expected to encourage and strengthen local communities’ involvement in bettering water and sanitation management through such capacity building.

The Regional Coordinating Council, the Environmental Health Department, the Ghana Education Service, and the Ghana Health Service were among the additional organisations that took part in the empowerment seminar and the simultaneous launch of the Eastern Regional M-CODE branch and the M-CODe Strategic Stakeholders Dialogue platform.

Others include the National Commission for Civic Education, the Department of Community Development, the Department of Gender, and the Community Water and Sanitation Agency.

The rest include representatives from civil society organisations, regional environmental officers, the Environmental Protection Agency, CONIWAS, Kings Hall Media, and World Vision.

The remaining group is made up of Regional Officers from organisations like the Environmental Protection Agency, the Ministry of Sanitation, and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

