Ga Mantse invites Anlo Chiefs to the funeral of late Queenmother Naa Deidei Omaedru III

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga, (V/R), Sept.12, GNA – Paramount Chiefs from Ga Traditional Council visited the palace of Awadada of Anlo, Togbi Agbeshie Awusu II to officially inform the Anlo Traditional Council of the death, funeral rites and invite the Council of the late Ga Manye (Queenmother.

The entourage, led by Nii Ahele Nunu III, Abora Paramount Chief, Nii Ayikai III, Akamajen Paramount Chief and Nii Afufu Afragaja I, Jorbu Senior Divisional Chief was received by Togbi Agbeshie Awusu II in his court at Agowowornu, on Monday morning.

The purpose of the visit was to officially serve a notice of bereavement to the Anlo Traditional Council about the demise of Naa Deidei Omaedru III, Queen Mother of Ga State who passed in December last year and to officially invite them to the funeral.

The funeral is scheduled from October 23rd to October 29, this year, but a book of condolence would be opened from October 15, 2023, at her palace, in Accra, for well-wishers and sympathizers to sign.

Nii Ahele Nunu confirmed to Ghana News Agency their mission of visit, that: “We’ve been sent by the Ga Mantse to come and announce the demise of Ga Manye, Naa Deidei Omaedro III, to the Anlo Kingdom, and among all the visits so far, this one is very special one, it’s because of our relationship with Anlos.”

Awadada Togbi Agbeshie Awusu II also reaffirmed the visit and promised to support them.

“We have officially received the notice of bereavement, and we will be available to mourn with them when that time comes, we are highly honoured by this visit, I can see the unity and friendship that existed between us and Gas is being revived now, considering how Ga Mantse himself came to chair our Hogbeza last”

Awadada also explained how they will manage the date since it is within the Hogbetsotso period saying “It is true that date coincides with our festival but I can assure you we will honour it, we have a huge number of Chiefs and Queens in Anlo who can avail themselves for the funeral and the attendance will not affect our festival at all, even natives who wishes to accompany us that day may join.”

Ga Mantse was the chairman of the 60th Hogbetsotso festival, last year which many have premised on the historical link that existed between the Anlo-Ewes and Gas all the way from Nigeria to Notsie in Togo

