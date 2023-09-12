Enforce laws to scare students away from drugs – Minister of Justice

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Sept. 12, GNA – The use of drugs and harmful substances are detrimental to the growth and development of users, particularly among students in second cycle schools and the society at large.

Therefore, schools and institutions must enforce existing laws and rules to deal with students that engage in drug abuse to deter others from indulging in the act, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney-General, has said.

He tasked managements of second cycle schools to be vigilant and enforce punitive measures to scare them from engaging in drugs including marijuana and Shisha.

Mr Dame made the call at a seminar organised by the Perfector of Sentiments (PoS) Foundation at the Adisadel college in Cape Coast.

The seminar on the theme: “Prevention of the use of illicit Drugs; the Youth our Future,” was geared towards educating the students on the use of illicit drugs and its effect on their health and life.

The Attorney-General, who was an old Boy of the School, admonished the students to be resilient, persistent and persevere in their studies to soon, contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the country.

Describing the alarming rate of drug use among the youth as ‘worrying and devastating,’ he said the menace was rampant due to bad peer influence and called on the youth to choose their friends wisely and advised management to adopt proper supervision to check and monitor students for their safety and growth.

He took the opportunity to inspect some projects under renovation being funded by him which include his firmer house, the Bishop Hamlyn house.

He also inspected campus roads and a smart board he purchased to replace the chalkboard at the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Centre.

Mr Jonathan Osei Owusu, the Executive Director of PoS Foundation, said the seminar was aimed at empowering the students to speak against drug abuse.

It was also to help address issues of drug abuse among the youth to ensure free and conducive society for the youth to grow and thrive.

PoS is a Human Rights Civil Society Organization (CSO) with focus on Human Rights Advocacy and Development, Law/Policy Reforms, Youth Development and Social Accountability, Gender Equity, Women Economic Empowerment and Access to Justice.

GNA

