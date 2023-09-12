Electoral Commission’s District offices and their locations

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has commenced the limited voter registration exercise at its 268 District Offices across the country.

The 21-day exercise, which will run until October 2, 2023, will enable the Commission register new voters onto the electoral roll ahead of the December 19 District Level Elections, in accordance with Article 45 of the 1992 Constitution.

The EC’s District Offices and their locations are provided below:

GREATER ACCRA REGION

DISTRICT LOCATION ABLEKUMA CENTRAL Old Assembly Building, Lartebiokoshie ABLEKUMA NORTH Banyard – Odorkor, along the George Walker Bush Highway ABLEKUMA SOUTH Opposite Supreme Court Building, Accra ABLEKUMA WEST Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly Premises, Zodiac ADA EAST Forestry Commission, Luhuese-Ada Foah Road, Luhuese ADA WEST Battor Road, Kaiser Street, behind ECG Office, Sege ADENTAN No. 14 Ayebeng Avenue, Adentan Housing Down ASHAIMAN First Floor, Tema High Building, Ashaiman Lebanon ASHIEDU KETEKE City Engineers Building, near Lighthouse (GPHA) AYAWASO CENTRAL Electoral Commission, Head Office, Accra AYAWASO EAST Rawlings Circle AYAWASO NORTH Electoral Commission, Head Office, Accra AYAWASO WEST Electoral Commission Head Quarters GA CENTRAL Dan Salo Street, Sowutuom Last Stop GA EAST Kwabenya-Atomic MA Basic School Library GA NORTH Akuffo Junction, Amamoley GA SOUTH Block A 11, 33 & 34 GICEL, SCC, New Weija West GA WEST Ga West Municipal Assembly, Amasaman KORLEY KLOTTEY Electoral Commission, Head Office Accra KPONE KATAMANSO New Police Station, Khrida Estates Kpone Kokompe Junction KROWOR Cactus Street, Nungua Estate LA DADEKOTOPON Kaajarno South La Estate, 2nd Kaajarno Sreet LA NKWNG/MADINA Opposite Silver Hair Spa, Madina New Road Market LEDZOKUKU Oak Street, Teshie NINGO PRAMPRAM Adjacent Prampram SHS Gate, New Site through Noble Estate OKAIKWEI NORTH Achimota, Near Achimota District Police Station OKAIKWEI SOUTH Near Kaneshie Market and Criples Home, Nii Asere Ayitey Rd SHAI-OSUDOKU Dodowa, Education (Near Fire Service Office) TEMA METRO Old TDC Rent Office, near Prisco Park, Tema Comm. 4 TEMA WEST Mexico JHS, Community 2, Tema WEIJA GBAWE Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly (AES Building), Weija

WESTERN REGION

DISTRICT LOCATION AHANTA WEST EC Office, Ahanta West Municipal Assembly AMENFI CENTRAL Manso Amenfi, behind Assembly Block AMENFI EAST Wassa Akropong, Adjacent the Community Information Centre EFFIA-KWESIMINTSIM Premises of Ghana Highway Authority ELLEMBELE Close to Ghana Education Service Office at the District Assembly, Nkroful ESSIKADO-KETAN Essikado-Ketan Sub Metro Office JOMORO Adjacent District Court, Half Assini MPOHOR EC Office, near Mpohor District Assembly NZEMA EAST Nzema East EC Office, Adjacent SSNIT Building PRESTEA HUNI-VALLEY EC Office, Bogoso Petepom SEKONDI Sekondi Sub Metro Office SHAMA Shama District Assembly TAKORADI SUB METRO Takoradi Library Complex and Offices TARKWA/NSUAEM Near Municipal Assembly Office, Ahwitieso, Tarkwa WASSA AMENFI WEST Wassa Amenfi West Municipal Assembly, Asankrangwa WASSA EAST – EC Office, Close To Wassa East District Assembly Hall

