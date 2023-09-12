Politics

Electoral Commission’s District offices and their locations

September 12, 2023
GNA

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has commenced the limited voter registration exercise at its 268 District Offices across the country. 

The 21-day exercise, which will run until October 2, 2023, will enable the Commission register new voters onto the electoral roll ahead of the December 19 District Level Elections, in accordance with Article 45 of the 1992 Constitution.

The EC’s District Offices and their locations are provided below:

GREATER ACCRA REGION

DISTRICTLOCATION
ABLEKUMA CENTRALOld Assembly Building, Lartebiokoshie
ABLEKUMA NORTHBanyard – Odorkor, along the George Walker Bush Highway
ABLEKUMA SOUTHOpposite Supreme Court Building, Accra
ABLEKUMA WESTAblekuma West Municipal Assembly Premises, Zodiac
ADA EASTForestry Commission, Luhuese-Ada Foah Road, Luhuese
ADA WESTBattor Road, Kaiser Street, behind ECG Office, Sege
ADENTANNo. 14 Ayebeng Avenue, Adentan Housing Down
ASHAIMANFirst Floor, Tema High Building, Ashaiman Lebanon
ASHIEDU KETEKECity Engineers Building, near Lighthouse (GPHA)
AYAWASO CENTRALElectoral Commission, Head Office, Accra
AYAWASO EASTRawlings Circle
AYAWASO NORTHElectoral Commission, Head Office, Accra
AYAWASO WESTElectoral Commission Head Quarters
GA CENTRALDan Salo Street, Sowutuom Last Stop
GA EASTKwabenya-Atomic MA Basic School Library
GA NORTHAkuffo Junction, Amamoley
GA SOUTHBlock A 11, 33 & 34 GICEL, SCC, New Weija West
GA WESTGa West Municipal Assembly, Amasaman
KORLEY KLOTTEYElectoral Commission, Head Office Accra
KPONE KATAMANSONew Police Station, Khrida Estates Kpone Kokompe Junction
KROWORCactus Street, Nungua Estate
LA DADEKOTOPONKaajarno South La Estate, 2nd Kaajarno Sreet
LA NKWNG/MADINAOpposite Silver Hair Spa, Madina New Road Market
LEDZOKUKUOak Street, Teshie
NINGO PRAMPRAMAdjacent Prampram SHS Gate, New Site through Noble Estate
OKAIKWEI NORTHAchimota, Near Achimota District Police Station
OKAIKWEI SOUTHNear Kaneshie Market and Criples Home, Nii Asere Ayitey Rd
SHAI-OSUDOKUDodowa, Education (Near Fire Service Office)
TEMA METROOld TDC Rent Office, near Prisco Park, Tema Comm. 4
TEMA WESTMexico JHS, Community 2, Tema
WEIJA GBAWEWeija Gbawe Municipal Assembly (AES Building), Weija

WESTERN REGION

DISTRICTLOCATION
AHANTA WESTEC Office,  Ahanta West  Municipal Assembly
AMENFI CENTRALManso Amenfi, behind Assembly Block
AMENFI EASTWassa Akropong, Adjacent the Community Information Centre
EFFIA-KWESIMINTSIMPremises of Ghana Highway Authority
ELLEMBELEClose to Ghana Education Service Office at the District Assembly, Nkroful
ESSIKADO-KETANEssikado-Ketan Sub Metro Office
JOMOROAdjacent District Court, Half Assini
MPOHOREC Office, near Mpohor District Assembly
NZEMA EASTNzema East EC Office, Adjacent SSNIT Building
PRESTEA HUNI-VALLEYEC Office, Bogoso Petepom
SEKONDISekondi Sub Metro Office
SHAMAShama District Assembly
TAKORADI SUB METROTakoradi Library Complex and Offices
TARKWA/NSUAEMNear Municipal Assembly Office, Ahwitieso, Tarkwa
WASSA AMENFI WESTWassa Amenfi  West  Municipal Assembly, Asankrangwa
WASSA EAST– EC Office, Close To Wassa East  District Assembly Hall