Electoral Commission’s District offices and their locations

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has commenced the limited voter registration exercise at its 268 District Offices across the country.
The 21-day exercise, which will run until October 2, 2023, will enable the Commission register new voters onto the electoral roll ahead of the December 19 District Level Elections, in accordance with Article 45 of the 1992 Constitution.
The EC’s District Offices and their locations are provided below:
GREATER ACCRA REGION
|DISTRICT
|LOCATION
|ABLEKUMA CENTRAL
|Old Assembly Building, Lartebiokoshie
|ABLEKUMA NORTH
|Banyard – Odorkor, along the George Walker Bush Highway
|ABLEKUMA SOUTH
|Opposite Supreme Court Building, Accra
|ABLEKUMA WEST
|Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly Premises, Zodiac
|ADA EAST
|Forestry Commission, Luhuese-Ada Foah Road, Luhuese
|ADA WEST
|Battor Road, Kaiser Street, behind ECG Office, Sege
|ADENTAN
|No. 14 Ayebeng Avenue, Adentan Housing Down
|ASHAIMAN
|First Floor, Tema High Building, Ashaiman Lebanon
|ASHIEDU KETEKE
|City Engineers Building, near Lighthouse (GPHA)
|AYAWASO CENTRAL
|Electoral Commission, Head Office, Accra
|AYAWASO EAST
|Rawlings Circle
|AYAWASO NORTH
|Electoral Commission, Head Office, Accra
|AYAWASO WEST
|Electoral Commission Head Quarters
|GA CENTRAL
|Dan Salo Street, Sowutuom Last Stop
|GA EAST
|Kwabenya-Atomic MA Basic School Library
|GA NORTH
|Akuffo Junction, Amamoley
|GA SOUTH
|Block A 11, 33 & 34 GICEL, SCC, New Weija West
|GA WEST
|Ga West Municipal Assembly, Amasaman
|KORLEY KLOTTEY
|Electoral Commission, Head Office Accra
|KPONE KATAMANSO
|New Police Station, Khrida Estates Kpone Kokompe Junction
|KROWOR
|Cactus Street, Nungua Estate
|LA DADEKOTOPON
|Kaajarno South La Estate, 2nd Kaajarno Sreet
|LA NKWNG/MADINA
|Opposite Silver Hair Spa, Madina New Road Market
|LEDZOKUKU
|Oak Street, Teshie
|NINGO PRAMPRAM
|Adjacent Prampram SHS Gate, New Site through Noble Estate
|OKAIKWEI NORTH
|Achimota, Near Achimota District Police Station
|OKAIKWEI SOUTH
|Near Kaneshie Market and Criples Home, Nii Asere Ayitey Rd
|SHAI-OSUDOKU
|Dodowa, Education (Near Fire Service Office)
|TEMA METRO
|Old TDC Rent Office, near Prisco Park, Tema Comm. 4
|TEMA WEST
|Mexico JHS, Community 2, Tema
|WEIJA GBAWE
|Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly (AES Building), Weija
WESTERN REGION
|DISTRICT
|LOCATION
|AHANTA WEST
|EC Office, Ahanta West Municipal Assembly
|AMENFI CENTRAL
|Manso Amenfi, behind Assembly Block
|AMENFI EAST
|Wassa Akropong, Adjacent the Community Information Centre
|EFFIA-KWESIMINTSIM
|Premises of Ghana Highway Authority
|ELLEMBELE
|Close to Ghana Education Service Office at the District Assembly, Nkroful
|ESSIKADO-KETAN
|Essikado-Ketan Sub Metro Office
|JOMORO
|Adjacent District Court, Half Assini
|MPOHOR
|EC Office, near Mpohor District Assembly
|NZEMA EAST
|Nzema East EC Office, Adjacent SSNIT Building
|PRESTEA HUNI-VALLEY
|EC Office, Bogoso Petepom
|SEKONDI
|Sekondi Sub Metro Office
|SHAMA
|Shama District Assembly
|TAKORADI SUB METRO
|Takoradi Library Complex and Offices
|TARKWA/NSUAEM
|Near Municipal Assembly Office, Ahwitieso, Tarkwa
|WASSA AMENFI WEST
|Wassa Amenfi West Municipal Assembly, Asankrangwa
|WASSA EAST
|– EC Office, Close To Wassa East District Assembly Hall