COVID-19 frontline health workers in Eastern Region receive presidential award

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Koforidua, Sept. 28, GNA – A total of 1,099 frontline healthcare personnel in the Eastern Region have been bestowed with the prestigious presidential award in recognition of their exceptional efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 33 district directors of the Ghana Health Service and some of their district staff, medical superintendents of different hospitals, staff at the Regional Health Administration, physicians, midwives, nurses, and other health professionals were among those honoured.

Each recipient was presented with a certificate of recognition bearing the signature of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in honour of their unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions throughout the course of the pandemic.

Mr Seth Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister who presented the prizes, said that the President recognised their hard work in combating the pandemic and therefore deemed it fit to honour them.

Dr Winfred Ofosu, Eastern Regional Director of Health Services, said the presidential award for health workers was the first of its kind in the area of public healthcare delivery and thanked the president for recognising their efforts.

He said that in spite of the fear due to the novelty of the disease coupled with a lack of structures, Ghana’s response was described as one of the best in the world.

The “Presidential Awards” are a government initiative that recognises the hard work and bravery of about 19,557 frontline health workers whose efforts helped mitigate the impact of the pandemic in Ghana’s 16 regions.

Despite the fact that many people were afflicted, and many others died, President Akufo-Addo has chosen to honour them for their efforts in containing the devastation of the pandemic.

GNA

