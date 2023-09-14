Controversies surrounding team jerseys ahead of the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League season

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep.14, GNA – The debate on which team has the best jersey is still getting heated as the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season kicks off tomorrow.

Eight out of the 18 premier league clubs have officially unveiled their kits to their fans and supporters with some incredible and catchy designs whiles others would also maintain their old designs going into the new season.

Football Jerseys are treasured parts of the sports culture which has influence on both the players and the fans.

Most people argue that clubs with less fan base are not always pressured to get new designs ahead of the new season.

There is an iota of truth in this debate as jerseys are known to play a key part in the bragging rights of the various clubs, even though it has its economic importance to serve.

Football kits are more than just polyester tops with badges stitched on them, rather they have sentimental values which forms part of their sporting identity.

The Ghana Premier League has seen it stars don some truly iconic kits over the years as it brings out the true beauty and passion of the team.

The early days of the league saw most clubs put in so much work to bring out the best of jerseys when a new season approaches.

Others argue that beautiful and catchy team jerseys raises the spirit of the teams ahead of a season.

One key thing clubs look out for when going in for kits is the best of designs. The design, pattern and colour pallets should look good, otherwise it would not attract fans to patronize them.

Despite the catchy designs, the sponsors and brands whose names would be on the jerseys also play a part.

In recent years, the likes of Hisense, Nana Rice, Umbro, Sports De Vitara, mybet Africa, Asante Gold Corporation and Ronor Motors have been some big names plastered in large font across the front of the jerseys of most Premier League sides in Ghana.

Brands one way or the other also have transformative effects on a team’s Jersey and can turn it into a legendary one.

With two days to kick start the season, Aduana Stars, Asante Kotoko, Bibiani Gold Stars, Bofoakwa Tano FC, Legon Cities, Nsoatreman, RTU and FC Sarmatex are the few among the rest who have officially announced their kits for the upcoming season.

The banter between whose kits are the best lies between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Kotoko would come into this season with a new partnership with “The Hope brand”, having ended their deal with errea, an Italian sports equipment company supplier.

The home kit of the porcupine warriors is filled with red and crafted in traditional form whiles their away jersey is filled with yellow and green colours.

Hearts of Oak, the Rainbow boys also did nothing different from their usual colours.

The Phobians would don a predominantly red and a touch of blue shirt and yellow shorts as their home kit.

Their away kit would be an all white jersey with the colours of the club vertically arranged in the middle of the shirt.

After being applauded by many football fans, FC Samartex would wear a green jersey with black shorts as their home kits, with their away shirts also having a mix of orange and black.

As at now, it is likely that most Premier League teams would maintain their usual designs for the season.

GNA

