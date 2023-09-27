Chiefs and people of Nkwanta South commend World Vision Ghana

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Sept. 27, GNA – The Chiefs and people of Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region have commended World Vision Ghana (WVG) for its contribution towards the development of the area.

They said various communities in the municipality have witnessed positive transformation and accelerated development because of the operations of WVG in the area.

The chiefs and the people gave the commendation at a short ceremony organised by WVG to decommission its activities within the municipality after operating in the area for a period of 28 years.

Nana Akonsi Besane II, Chief of Bonakye, Nana Addo Chedere, Djodjani of Challah, all lauded the efforts of WVG, saying the organisation had been a pillar of development within the area.

Mr Abugre Joseph, Municipal Coordinating Director of Nkwanta South, on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive thanked world Vision Ghana for its immersed efforts at enhancing socio-economic development within the area.

He said the work of the organisation was visible for all to see and the impact it had on the lives of

Mr Bright Gesuokong, a beneficiary of WVG, said but for the operations of the organisation in the municipality, his education would have been truncated and expressed his profound gratitude to the organisation.

In 1995, WVG with funding support from World Vision United States entered the municipality to carry out interventions to address challenges bedeviling the people in the areas of water and sanitation, education, and health and to enhance the general well-being of the people.

Madam Laura Christina Del Valle, National Director, WVG in a speech read on her behalf by Madam Akua Mensah, People and Culture (PNC) Director of World Vision Ghana praised the chiefs and the people for their effective cooperation and support.

She said WVG channelled the resources it received from its donors into transformational development interventions, resulting in the evidence of impact witnessed in the lives people within the area.

The Director disclosed that before their activities, the entire Nkwanta South had no pipe borne water system, forcing women and children to walk over six kilometres to the nearest streams, rivers, and ponds to fetch water.

Water from these sources, she said water safe, thereby, posing a lot of health-related problems to the people including guinea worm infestation, diarrhea, and other water and sanitation related disease.

Madam Del Valle said WVG working with the district over the years has addressed the challenges by providing 50 boreholes and six mechanised water systems for thirty-six (36) communities including twelve (12) communities in the Nkwanta North district.

As a result, the proportion of households using an improved drinking water increase from 17 percent in 1996 to 91 percent in 2022 (December 2022 AP end Line survey report).

She said WVG constructed a three-unit kindergarten classroom block with ancillary facilities for twelve communities, a six-unit primary classroom block for 18 communities and a three-unit JHS classroom with ancillary facilities.

“Area Programme also provided one boys’and girls’ dormitory for Kpassa Senior High Technical School, a 5- unit teachers’ bungalow for four community schools and five libraries stocked with books and supported Nkwanta South Municipal library with 20 computers and over 2,500 pieces of furniture.”

The Programme also supported about 52 students to further their education in the teacher training colleges and a 10-member Municipal Teacher support team formed with a total of 1,193 teachers trained and 34 after school reading clubs established.

Madam Del Valle said seven CHPS-compounds were constructed, 10,000 babies and toddlers fully immunised in a 10-year constructive immunization drive and 211 PLWHA were supported with antiretroviral drugs during the period.

She implored the various stakeholders to endeavor to continue to follow diligently the various sustainability structures and system put in place by the organisation to sustain the well-being of the people, especially children.

