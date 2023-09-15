CAF CC: Dreams FC secure slim advantage over Sierra Leone’s FC Kallon in first leg

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept 15, GNA – Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC secured a 2-1 victory over their Sierra Leone counterparts FC Kallon in the first leg encounter of the final preliminary round of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

Goals from Godfred Kingsley Atuahene and John Antwi were enough to secure the win for the reigning FA Cup holders ahead of the return encounter on September 29, 2023, at the Southern Arena Stadium in Freetown.

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito maintained the core of his starting lineup that defeated Guinean side Milo FC in their last continental encounter, with the likes of Syveslter Simba, Emmanuel Agyei and Gideon Kwaku featuring for the ‘Still Believe’ side.

Dreams FC started the game on a bright note and took the lead in the 14th minute after a beautiful finish from Atuahene outside the penalty box, with Kallon goalkeeper Isaac Caulker rooted to the spot.

It was total dominance from the FA Cup champions, who had several opportunities to double their lead but missed most of them.

Dreams FC were eventually punished for their missed chances after Daniel Karim restored parity for the away side in first-half stoppage time.

It was a much better start for Dreams FC in the second half, and John Antwi restored their lead from the penalty spot in the 54th minute after Slyvester Simba was fouled in the penalty box.

The away side were very determined to keep the scoreline the same and kept a very defensive shape, preventing Dreams FC from scoring the third.

Dreams FC huffed and puffed in the late stages of the game for the third goal, but it never came but maintained the 2-1 scoreline at the end of 90 minutes.

