Bulgarian Navy Participates with Unmanned Undersea Vehicle, Five Servicemen in Exercise Sea Breeze 23.3

Sofia, Sept 15 (BTA/GNA) – The Bulgarian Navy is participating with Remus 100, an unmanned undersea vehicle used for mine detection, and five servicemen in a multinational naval exercise codenamed Sea Breeze 23.3, the Defence Ministry said.

During the exercise, Remus 100 is used to survey assigned coastal and port environments for sea mines, the Ministry said.

More than 200 personnel from Bulgaria, France, Britain, Romania, the US, Turkiye and Ukraine are taking part in the four-day drill, organized by the Romanian and US Naval Forces in the Black Sea and the Danube Delta.

The main objective of Sea Breeze 23.3 is to develop operational and tactical interoperability between the participating countries in countering explosive devices, particularly floating sea mines, to ensure freedom of navigation.

BTA/GNA

