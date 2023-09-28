Aspiring Member of Parliament offers NHIS service to residents

By Samuel Ackon, GNA

Assin Atonsu (C/R), Sept.28, GNA – A total of 250 residents in the Mpeasem Electoral Area in the Assin Central Constituency have benefitted from the registration and renewal of their National Health Insurance cards to enable them to access health care.

The free exercise was conducted by personnel from the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Mr Godfred Nti Anewu, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Assin Central Constituency of the Central Region, on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said the health insurance cards played a key role in health care delivery.

Many of the residents did not have the cards, while others had theirs expired and could not afford the cost of renewal.

He assured the residents of his continuous efforts to sustain the exercise and ensure their well-being.

He said ensuring a healthy population through easy and affordable healthcare was very important, hence the review of the scheme to include some other medical conditions.

Mrs Afua Nyame, a beneficiary, commended the candidate for the initiative and urged him to periodically visit the electoral area to help solve their challenges.

Mr Kofi Frimpong, another beneficiary, said the renewal and registration of the cards would go a long way to enhance their health conditions.

He appealed to delegates to vote for Mr Anewu to become the next member of parliament for the constituency.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

