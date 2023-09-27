Approval for UK’s first facility for supervised illegal drug use

London, Sept 27, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – The UK’s first drug consumption room for users to take illegal drugs under medical supervision has been approved.

The £2.3 million ($2.8 million) facility, is planned for Glasgow’s east end, and would allow users to take their own illegal drugs in a hygienic environment with medical staff on hand.

First proposed in 2016 following an HIV outbreak in the city, the development of drug consumption rooms has been embroiled in years of political wrangling, between the Scottish and UK governments.

Earlier this month, Scotland’s most senior law officer, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC, announced it would not be “in the public interest” to prosecute people using such a facility.

The pilot project planned for Hunter Street, in the same building as a current drug treatment facility, was approved by health and council officials at the Glasgow City Integration Joint Board meeting on Wednesday morning.

