Akatsi Municipal Hospital to introduce ‘Pregnancy School’ for women

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Sept 8, GNA – The Akatsi Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region has introduced a special engagement session dubbed ‘Pregnancy School’ for, especially women in the municipality.

The aim is to have more detailed time with pregnant women and their partners as well as family members or support persons on pregnancy-related issues.

Madam Ann Dzifa Gedzeve, a Senior Midwife Officer (SMO) at the hospital and host of the initiative, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the move would be on the topic “Importance of Antenatal and Pregnancy School.”

She said the initiative would also teach support persons how to care for babies in the absence of their mother

“This is going to be held on the second and last Thursday of every month.”

She explained that the maiden edition would be held on Thursday, September 14 at the hospital’s premises, adding “This will be sustained.”

Madam Gedzeve also appealed to all pregnant women and their partners to take advantage of the programme.

GNA

