Advancements in Ghana’s healthcare system, testament to nation’s progress

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Sept. 01, GNA – Madam Sheila Minkah-Premo, Managing Consultant, ALC Law Consult, says the current advancements witnessed in Ghana’s healthcare system is a testament to the nation’s progress in healthcare delivery.

She said Ghana had embraced innovation to elevate patient care, and that telemedicine initiatives had bridged geographical barriers, ensuring that quality healthcare reached every corner of the nation.

Madam Minkah-Premo said this at the inauguration ceremony of the ultramodern theatre and labour ward at the Midway Hospital in Accra, to improve quality healthcare delivery.

The Midway Hospital, with a mission to transform lives with patient-centered care, provides services that cater for private cash-paying clients, national and private health insurance clients and the corporate market.

She said the integration of electronic health records had streamlined patient information management, enhancing the continuity and effectiveness of care.

Madam Minkah-Premo said Ghana’s healthcare system stood as a beacon of patient-centered care, a philosophy that placed the individuals at the core of medical decisions and interventions.

“This approach recognises that each patient is unique, and their journey to recovery should be tailor-made to suit their specific needs,” she added.

Madam Minkah-Premo said the relevance of Midway Hospital lay in the holistic services it offered, from round-the-clock primary health practice and pharmacy services to pioneering telemedicine initiatives.

The Managing Consultant commended management for exceptional service delivery and staying true to the core values of the founding father over the years.

She urged the Staff to support the leaders and the Board in managing the facilities and ensuring good healthcare to clients.

“We have to ensure that you support it to be in compliance with the requirements of the Health Professionals Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857),” she added.

Dr Gifty Quarshie-Ngissah, Medical Director of Midway Hospital, said kidney related diseases were on the rise in the country and that the opening of the facility’s dialysis centre was targeted at helping to educate, provide treatment and help reduce the burden of the disease.

“The facility had gained a good reputation in quality service delivery especially, maternity, gynaecology and emergency services,” she added.

She said these investments were a manifestation of their commitment to reducing maternal mortality, easing the burden of chronic kidney diseases, and ensuring every patient receives the best care possible.

“Through advanced technology, thoughtful design, and patient-centered practices, we reiterate our commitment to redefining healthcare excellence,” she said.

Dr Quarshie-Ngissah said the knowledge the management team gained from participation in the Stanford Seed Transformation programme illuminated new pathways to the hospital’s management, infusion innovation, and efficiency.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

