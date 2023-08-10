Women voices key to resolving conflicts – Mrs Saeed

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Aug. 10, GNA – Stakeholders involved in Peacebuilding have been entreated to include women voices in conflict resolution as part of measures to sustain peace in the country.

Mrs Hajia Alima Sagito Saeed, Executive Director of Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA- GHANA), who made the call, said involvement of women in conflict resolution was critical in finding lasting solutions to all forms of conflicts.

She was speaking during a two-day workshop on conflict and gender-sensitive reporting held in Tamale.

The workshop was organised by the International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) as part of efforts to empower women journalists and media practitioners in Northern Ghana on their roles in peacebuilding, prevention and containing violent extremism.

It was supported by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs with Meridian International Center as implementing partner.

Mrs Saeed said female journalists should use their professional skills to contribute towards peace and stability in the country.

She urged female journalists to use their potentials to play transformative roles to act as bridge builders fostering connections between different communities to promote intercultural understanding among communities.

Miss Diana Ngon, IVLP Alumnus Project Lead, said women, particularly female journalists, played crucial roles in informing the public and providing feminine perspective on issues related to gender, peace, and security.

GNA

