Ukrainian capital Kiev under heavy missile bombardment overnight

Kiev, Aug. 30, (dpa/GNA) – The Ukrainian capital Kiev came under heavy fire from Russian cruise missiles during the night.

According to reports, there were heavy explosions of anti-aircraft missiles over the city against the incoming projectiles. In at least two districts, missile debris fell on buildings, as Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

Several fires broke out, including in an administrative building and a commercial enterprise, according to Klitschko. At least two people were killed and two others injured.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kiev authority, said on Telegram that among the injured was a woman who was taken to hospital with wounds from shattered glass.

The wave of cruise missiles from the direction of the Caspian Sea was preceded by an attack with drones from the north. An air alert was sounded throughout the country. There were also reports of missiles approaching the Odessa region in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for over 18 months. The Ukrainian air defence system is being modernized with Western help.

GNA

