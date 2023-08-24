Ukraine’s National Day Observed in Bulgaria

Sofia, Aug 23 (BTA/GNA) – In Sofia, the Independence Day of Ukraine was celebrated with a pilgrimage to the monument of Ukrainian poet and public figure Taras Shevchenko on Thursday. With a minute of silence, on their knees, the attendees paid tribute to the memory of those who died for the independence of Ukraine. A peaceful procession was then held, led by two large flags of Bulgaria and Ukraine. Participants of the procession were dressed in shirts with folk elements and carried posters with the inscription “Glory to the heroes of Ukraine”.

“We cannot celebrate this year because Russia is at war with civilians”, said Olena Kotseva, adding that “freedom and independence are in the blood of Ukrainians”. “We want to say to the Bulgarians – thank you for your support,” Kotseva said.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Bulgaria Olesya Ilashchuk also took part in the peaceful march.

In Plovdiv, the Ukrainian community marched through the city centre in a peace march under the slogan “Stop the war in Ukraine”.

“Let us celebrate the holiday of your husbands and sons who defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, its right to be an independent, prosperous country and part of the great European family,” Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Plovdiv Dimitar Georgiev said in his address to the Ukrainian community at the opening of the holiday in front of the Plovdiv Municipality building. He added that in Bulgaria Ukrainian refugees have found their second home, “which was made possible thanks to the whole society, institutions, business.”

The celebration started in the afternoon with a crafts fair and a charity exhibition. The festivities also included musical performances and judo demonstrations.

