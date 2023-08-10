Tensions high in Lebanon after Hezbollah, Christian villagers clash

Kahale, Aug. 10, (dpa/GNA) – A road accident followed by a shooting has led to the deaths of two people near Beirut and heightened tensions between the pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement and Lebanese Christian groups.

The violence erupted late Wednesday after a lorry said to be carrying arms for Hezbollah flipped over on a major highway that links Beirut with Damascus.

The incident took place in the village of Kahale, east of Beirut. The village is home to many residents who belong to Christian groups that are vocal critics of Hezbollah.

The Lebanese army confirmed Thursday that the truck was carrying ammunition, but did not mention it was for Hezbollah.

“When a truck carrying ammunition overturned on the Kahaleh highway, a clash occurred between the truck’s escorts and the people, which led to two deaths,” the army statement said.

It added that the cargo was transported to a military centre and that an investigation had begun under the supervision of the competent judiciary.

According to a Hezbollah statement, armed villagers attacked the men in the overturned truck, first by throwing stones and then with gunfire.

This resulted in the death of one Hezbollah member who was trying to protect the truck, the statement said.

According to residents, Hezbollah members immediately jumped out of a second truck when the first vehicle flipped over. They argued with the residents who were demanding to know what cargo was in the overturned lorry.

The residents said Hezbollah members then started shooting directly at them, killing one person.

The Lebanese army were seen removing ammunition boxes from the overturned truck, residents said.

A heavy army presence was seen in the area on Thursday to prevent a further escalation of violence.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for investigations to reveal the full circumstances of what happened.

Hezbollah, which is financed and trained by Iran, has been fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in war-torn Syria since the uprising took place against his rule in 2011.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

