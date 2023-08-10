Tema branch of Mfantsiman Old Girls Association launches 25th anniversary

By Albert Futukpor

Tema, Aug. 10, GNA – The Tema branch of the Mfantsiman Old Girls Association (Tema MOGA), has launched its 25th anniversary to celebrate its contributions to their alma mater and society over the years.

The month-long anniversary, to be marked this August, would involve activities such as a donation to less-endowed public schools, fun trip to a beach, church service and an awards night.

It is on the theme: “Supporting Each Other to Support Our Alma Mater.”

Mrs Kate Ansah, the President of Tema MOGA, at the launch of the anniversary, said the event offered the Association an opportunity to take stock of its activities over the years and strategise for the years ahead.

Mrs Ansah recounted some of the activities and projects undertaken by the group over the years as the school’s Visual Arts Studio, supporting the launch of an Endowment Fund, donations of books for the school’s library and for awardees at speech and prize-giving days, refurbishment of ironing shed and paint for the classroom blocks.

The Association also donated to orphanages and hospitals and provided sponsorship to needy but brilliant students, among others.

“Anniversaries are times to celebrate and remind us of where we have come from and how we changed. We had started as one big block called and registered as Tema MOGA. We all came together whether you finished in 1969 or 2000, it was a joy to meet.

“We grew, multiplied, and spread out in varying year groups. We changed as we grew but the center never disintegrated. A core group has held the centre and we have become the family knit of that unit bonded like siblings for 25 years, YES, a quarter of a century,” she said.

She emphasised that the Association was valuable to members and with God’s help, they intended to stick together, and entreated all members of the group to endeavor to be part of the celebration to achieve its intended purpose.

GNA

