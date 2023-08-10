Strategic assessment techniques, key to developing learners’ skills- Dr Ashiboe-Mensah

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Ho (VR), Aug. 10, GNA – Reverend Dr Kofi Ashiboe-Mensah, a Quality Assurance Officer of the Ho Technical University (HTU) has said it remained essential for every teacher to adopt the needed strategic assessment techniques to enhance learners’ skills.

He said Personalised learning requires assessments that enable individual students to stretch upward from wherever they are in a learning range.

Rev. Dr Ashiboe Mensah disclosed this to Lecturers and some staff of the Ho Technical University in the Volta Region during a workshop aimed at encouraging lecturers to roll out sufficient assessment strategies as input to students’ academic achievement.

Some objectives of the training he said, included enabling lectures to redirect assessment strategies to enhance learners’ understanding of concepts, provide meaningful feedback to learners, update teaching methodologies, inform teachers about the need to understand learners’ deficiencies, and others.

Rev. Dr Ashiboe-Mensah, who is also the Director of Examination Ethics at Marshals International, Ghana, further exposed participants to issues such as the Purpose of Assessment, Methods of Assessment, Assessment procedures, and the various types.

Professor Christopher Mensah, the Pro Vice Chancellor of the University, indicated that it remained very imperative that lecturers include assessment in every stage of their lessons.

He said the practice would enable the lecturers to assure themselves that the learners understand the concept being taught and serve as a guarantee of the efficacy of the instructional strategy they use in a lesson.

Professor Mensah explained that it was based on this background that tertiary institutions have adopted the semester system where the emphasis is on continuous formative assessment.

“Students learn and perform well when they are continuously assessed.”

Dr Edward K. Ayimey, the Director of Planning and Quality Assurance Directorate, thanked the lecturers for availing themselves and reminded them to incorporate what has been learnt in their lessons.

GNA

