Rheinmetall reports sales growth, thick order books

Düsseldorf, Aug. 10, (dpa/GNA) – German armaments manufacturer Rheinmetall on Thursday reported that sales and operating revenue increased slightly over the past quarter.

Sales for the weapons maker climbed 6.4% to just under €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) in the quarter, the Dusseldorf-based company reported. Operating results increased 3.5% to €118 million.

Both figures were in line with analyst expectations.

Operating profit margins continued to lag behind Rheinmetall’s 12% forecast for the full fiscal year. Compared to the same quarter last year, Rheinmetall’s operating profit margin fell slightly from 8.1% to 7.9%.

But Rheinmetall said its order books are thick.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

