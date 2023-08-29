President Akufo-Addo swears in two High court judges

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday inducted into office two new High Court Judges, charging them to apply the laws fairly, strictly and without fear, favour or ill-will.

He said the growth of the country demanded that the Judiciary commanded the respect of the people by the quality of the delivery of justice and by the comportment of judges.

The new judges are Justices Dorothy Ayodele Kingsly-Nyinah and Ama Sefenya Ayittey.

At a ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra, at which the President administered the oaths of allegiance and secrecy, as well the judicial oath, he congratulated them on their appointment.

He urged them to distinguish themselves in their work by exhibiting honesty, integrity and sound knowledge of the law.

The President described as unacceptable “the situation where Judges proffered judgments on the basis of decisions from lower courts and cite them as law and even less so when Judges cite no authority at all for their rulings and give order without reasons.”

They should know their case law and ensure that their decisions and judgments were motivated correctly.

President Akufo-Addo implored the judges to ensure that they adjudicate cases with fear or favour, ill will or affection, and they must at all material times, protect the fundamental rights of the citizens.

He also charged them to be sensitive to undue delays that projected the image of Ghana as a destination where litigation took too long, stressing that “This affects the attractiveness of the country as an investment destination.”

The President asked the judges to harness the power of technology to advance the rule of law to maintain the confidence of Ghanaians and shore up the nation’s reputation as a country governed in accordance with the rule of law.

“We know that harnessing the power of technology to advance the rule of law is critical in this modern era, if we are to maintain the confidence of the Ghanaian people and shore-up our nations reputation as a country governed by the rule of law.

“I encourage both of you to take full advantage of the E-justice system in order to expedite the conduct of cases that comes before you and enhance the management of cases before the court,” he said.

Justice Kingsly-Nyinah thanked the President for the confidence reposed in her and her colleague.

She pledged that they would carry out their duties in accordance with the constitution and all other laws, and that justice would be perceived to be done equitably.

GNA

KAS

28 Aug. 2023

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

