Parents urged to teach children the word of God    

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA – The Reverend Benjamin Tettey, Head Pastor of Ringway Assemblies of God, Ringway Gospel Centre, has urged parents to teach children the word of God.

“Parents, please ensure that you always teach and engage your children in your morning devotion. As the Bible says, train the child the way he or she should go so that he/she may not depart from it, ” he said.

Rev. Tettey said this on Sunday at a service to mark the celebration of the Children’s Day at the Church.

He said children were gifts from God, hence the need to implant the word of God in them.

The Head Pastor urged parents to always “monitor children and give them proper training” adding that, they were the future leaders of the Church and the nation.

He also advised children to obey their parents, fear God and live by His word.

“Children, please as the Bible says, honour your father and mother so that you will live long. Also, fear God and walk in His ways. ”

