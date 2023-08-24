Over 80 enumerators trained for household registration exercise in Keta

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R), Aug. 24, GNA- About 82 enumerators have been trained to take part in the upcoming Ghana National Household Registration (GNHR) data collection exercise in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region.

The training was to equip the enumerators with knowledge on the use of the necessary equipment and how to undertake the exercise.

Mr Geoffrey Kabba, a trainer, in a brief interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the training, said the data collection exercise would serve as the criteria for social protection intervention programmes for lifting the vulnerable and the poor out of poverty.

Madam Dziedzorm Bensah, the Keta Municipal Liaison Officer of the Ghana National Household Registration, said the data would cover some key areas, including health and education.

She said the GNHR remained focused towards the successful implementation of social protection interventions and urged the public to cooperate and fully participate in the exercise for its success.

The main data collection exercise by the numerators would commence on Thursday, August 24, he said.

Madam Emmanuella Woelikplim Afetorgbor, the Anloga Assistant Director of the National Commission for Civil Education (NCCE), who also took part in the exercise, said information on Ghana card, Passport, Driver’s license, National Health insurance card and others would be gathered into the data base.

She urged all households to cooperate, comply and avail themselves and provide all the necessary requirements for a smooth and successful exercise.

Some participating enumerators, who spoke to the GNA, expressed their readiness for the exercise.

Some other areas such as Ketu North and South, Ho, Akatsi South and North, would also embark on the GNHR data collection exercise.

GNA

