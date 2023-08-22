Northern Regional Fire Service Committee inaugurated to enhance service delivery

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Aug. 22, GNA – An eight-member Northern Regional Fire Service Committee has been inaugurated to help shape the affairs of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) towards enhancing service delivery in the Northern Region.

Representatives of various institutions in the region including the Ghana Water Company Limited, GNFS, educational institutions, office of the Attorney-General, Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) and the Regional Coordinating Council are members of the Committee.

It was chaired by Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister with Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, Northern Regional Coordinating Director, as the Secretary.

The Committee members took the oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy and were sworn-in by Madam Priscilla Gyasi, Attorney with the office of the Attorney-General, Tamale.

Assistant Chief Officer Grade One (ACFO I) Mr James Ankrah, Northern Regional Fire Commander, speaking during the inauguration of the Committee in Tamale, said the Committee, pursuant to section 13(1) of the Fire Service Act, Act 537, would mobilise expertise to improve activities of the GNFS.

He expressed excitement about the potentials of the Committee members and implored them to inspire one another with ideas that would enrich the capacity of the service.

He stated that the Committee was responsible for advising the Fire Service Council in all matters relating to the GNFS’ functions in the region.

Alhaji Saibu, Regional Minister, who is also chairman of the Committee said the Committee would collaborate with the Regional Coordinating Council to improve service delivery and build the public’s confidence in the service.

He said basic fire knowledge was essential in national development adding that the Committee would leverage on the GNFS commitment to address institutional and domestic fire issues.

He urged members to discharge the Committee’s objectives as expected of them, saying “You were selected as persons of integrity and should act as such.”

Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, Secretary of the Committee, said the committee was important and emphasised that Fire Care Service was key to the functioning of the region in improving fire management.

