Nearly half a ton of cocaine found in boxes of bananas in Germany

Leipzig, Aug. 30, (dpa/GNA) – Police have seized more than 480 kilograms of cocaine at two fruit farms in Saxony in eastern Germany.

The cocaine, which was transported in boxes of bananas, is worth millions of euros, the State Criminal Police Office in Dresden said on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, a large-scale police and customs operation lasting several days was triggered because two suspicious packages were discovered on a pallet with banana crates in a fruit ripening plant.

The company then informed the police. According to the information, more than 280 kilograms of the drugs – packed in 1-kilo bricks – were seized.

An additional 200 kilograms in the same form from this delivery were found at another company that also specializes in ripening fruit.

The emergency services needed two days to secure the banana boxes.

After that, they needed a few more days for unpacking and to create documentation that could be used in court.

The public prosecutor’s office in Leipzig is investigating suspected illegal trade in narcotics in large quantities.

GNA

