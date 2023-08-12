My quest for power is to bring development to constituents — NPP 2020 parliamentary candidate

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), August 12, GNA – Hajia Sheriffa Sekyere Tijani the 2020 parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party in Nkwanta South constituency has completed formalities to contest the parliamentary primaries for the second time in the constituency.

Addressing the party faithful, who came out to support her filing, she said, her ultimate priority was to bring development to the doorstep of the people of Nkwanta South.

Hajia Sekyere Tijani, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said she quit her job as a staff of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to contest the 2020 general elections for the sake of the love to serve her people.

She said that even though the 2020 elections were not successful, she was able to pull more votes for the party, which had never happened in the history of all elections conducted in the Constituency.

“This my second coming is a call from the people of Nkwanta that I’m the candidate to bring development to the door step of the people because even though I didn’t win the 2020 elections, I never turn my back on them because my vision was not to enrich myself because I was in well paid job but my ultimate goal is to deliver my people from the slavery under NDC for decades.”

“It is time for change, and I am the Yaa Asantewaa for my people,” she said.

Hajia Sekyere Tijani, who is currently the Deputy Managing Director of the State Housing Company, called on the delegates and the people of Nkwanta to support her dream to flourish for a better future for Nkwanta South.

GNA

