MDAs in UWR receive motorbikes for project monitoring

Wa, (UW/R), Aug. 23, GNA – Six Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the Upper West Region have taken delivery of motorbikes to support the implementation of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project.

The beneficiary MDAs included the Jirapa, Nadowli-Kaleo, Wa West, Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, Lawra, and Wa East Districts – took ten motorbikes each meant for monitoring the SOCO projects activities at the community levels.

In addition to the motorbikes, the MDAs also received office equipment and materials including printers and stationery.

All eleven MDAs in the region were beneficiaries of the 150 million Dollar World Bank-funded five-year SOCO project in Ghana aimed to support infrastructure development at the community levels.

Those infrastructure included the construction of small earth dams and dugouts, roads, school blocks and health facilities, among others.

Handing over the items, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, observed that the successful implementation of the project would lead to the socio-economic development of the region.

“The project has the potential of changing the economic, social, and political architecture of the region.

It, therefore, behoves all of us to ensure that the targeted beneficiaries benefit from the project,” Dr Salih observed.

He, however, said the project’s success would depend on enhanced and effective monitoring and supervision of the project implementation process, hence, the need for the motorbikes.

The Regional Minister, therefore, urged the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) and their coordinating directors to ensure the motorbikes and the office equipment and materials were used for the intended purposes.

Mr David Yankey, the SOCO project Zonal Coordinator for the Upper West and Savannah Regions, noted that the 60 motorbikes given out were the first set as all beneficiary MDAs in the region were expected to benefit.

He explained that the motorbikes would enable the project officers at the district levels to regularly visit the project sites and report any challenges or inhibitions to the zonal office for swift action to be taken.

“The approach of this project is actually a community-driven development approach so every project under this emanates from the community people themselves so there is no imposition,” he explained.

Mr Yankey explained that the project would also empower the youth with skills and knowledge to enable them to make regular and sustainable income for themselves and to let their concerns be considered in decision-making at the district level.

Mr Nadi Imoro Sanda, the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa DCE, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiary assemblies, commended the government for the intervention and assured that the motorbikes would be used for the intended purposes.

