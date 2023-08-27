Let us collect quality data for Ghana National Household Registry – Ketu North MCE 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Dzodze (V/R), Aug. 27, GNA- Mr Anthony Avorgbedor, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ketu North, has urged enumerators to collect quality data and showed commitment to the entire Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR) Data Collection Exercise as it would inure to the benefit of the Municipality.

He said the Municipality was now noted for excellence and becoming attractive to policymakers and professionals alike so all enumerators should put up a sterling performance.

Mr. Avorgbedor said these when he addressed some 140 Enumerators and Supervisors at the end of a five-day Training Session held in Ketu North Municipal Assembly Hall, Dzodze in the Volta Region.

The MCE said the objective of GNHR was to compile a credible database of the poor and vulnerable in Ghana to make it easy for Social Protection programmes to identify their target beneficiaries, so all hands must be on deck to achieve that goal.

The Project Officer of JMK Consulting, Mr. Fadl Rahman Essel, advised the enumerators to adhere to all the Interview Protocols and Ethics in the discharge of their duty and report timely to Coordinators through the Assistant Coordinators on the progress of work.

Mr. Rahman Essel, also a Facilitator, said from the enthusiasm and quality of engagement held, he was optimistic the selected Enumerators and Supervisors would live up to expectations.

Mr Godwin Awlime, the Ketu North Municipal Acting Social Welfare Officer, commended the Government and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and donors for the Data collection exercise towards a single Register for Protection Programme.

Mr. Prosper K. Afealete, the Ketu North Municipal Director of NCCE, urged JMK Consulting and the Ministry to help and sustain public education on the exercise by using the Media, especially Radio, Mobile Van Broadcast and face-to-face community engagements to ensure the success of the programme.

He underscored the role of institutions like NCCE in National Exercises that affect the masses.

The Ghana National Household Registry was established to create a single Database for effective and efficient targeting of the extremely poor, vulnerable and excluded people in the Country.

The exercise entails the registration of Households through the Collection of basic information on their Social and economic status using a Questionnaire for each Household.

The programme, which is World Bank, UKaid and GOG sponsored is being implemented by JMK Consulting in the Volta and Oti Regions.

