I will break NDC’s dominance in Ketu South – Parliamentary Aspirant 

By Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (V/R), Aug. 27, GNA – Madam Fidelia Abla Awakoe, an aspirant in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries in the Ketu South constituency, says she is determined to break the National Democratic Congress (NDC) grip on the Ketu South Parliamentary seat.

She urged the delegates to approve her candidature as the party’s Parliamentary representative for the 2024 elections.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Madam Awakoe said the NDC’s dominance of the political landscape in the constituency for over three decades, had brought no significant development or meaningful change in the lives of the people of the constituency.

She was, therefore, availing herself to represent the people in Parliament to change the narrative.

Madam Awakoe said her main focus as the NPP’s parliamentary candidate would be to unify the members of the party, bringing everyone on board her campaign to work together to garner massive votes for herself as parliamentary candidate (PC) and the party’s presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections.

The businesswoman and entrepreneur, who has been providing support to the women folk and youth of the area in the areas of apprenticeship training and skills development, said she was prepared to offer more in women empowerment, youth development and entrepreneurship to improve the socio-economic conditions of the constituents when given the mandate.

Madam Awakoe said through her organization “NPP Staunch Queens” she had been able to empower many women to acquire skills in soap making, bead making, and garment making, who were now able to practice these skills to earn a better livelihood and take care of their dependents.

She said she would make history by harmonizing party foot soldiers in the constituency to give off their best during the campaigns and preach the NPP’s achievements to the constituents, in a bid to annex the Ketu South parliamentary seat from the NDC.

Madam Awakoe, who is known to have supported all the activities of the party in the constituency, is highly tipped by many NPP faithful in the constituency to win the upcoming primaries because of a broad support base among Party members.

She is running in the primary with Mr. Samuel Wisdom Haligah, the incumbent Chairman of the party in the constituency.

The aspirant who is hopeful of winning the primaries and the 2024 parliamentary election on the ticket of the NPP, urged all her supporters and delegates to vote massively for her, “so that together we can make history and see a better and prosperous Ketu South.”

GNA

