GIMPA organises in-person open house to interact with prospective applicants

Accra, Aug. 15, GNA – The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), as part of measures to increase its enrollment figures, have organised an In-Person Open House event for prospective students to enable them to explore the world of opportunities.

It is to offer an exceptional learning experience for prospective applicants and get the opportunity to interact with faculty, who are passionate about education and dedicated to helping students achieve their goals and gain valuable insight into the University’s programme.

Dr Wilberforce Dzisah, Head of the Department of Liberal Arts and Communication Studies, told the Ghana News Agency that it was to generate some relationships with prospective students and the University community.

He said GIMPA has a lot of programmes like the Business School, School of Technology, School of Public Service and Governance, Faculty of Law and School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences and all these Schools have flagship programmes that applicants take advantage of.

He said the event was also to tell the whole world that GIMPA was not only about Management and Public Administration but had gone beyond to provide a niche not only in academia but also in industry that could propel the country forward.

Professor Samuel Agyei-Ampomah, Dean, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, said the open-house was important and it offered the opportunity to ask questions relating to programmes of interest.

He said it also offered an opportunity to learn some of the areas for which they could be employed if they enroll on the specific programme.

“GIMPA is unique in its structure and organisation and well noted for its smaller classes,” he added.

He said making a choice for tertiary education was a very important decision that needed guidelines.

Prof Agyei-Ampomah said GIMPA had an excellent facility, faculty with very good industrial experience and a wide network of industry players that support their programme.

Dr. Patrick Tandoh-Offin, Dean School of Public Service and Governance, said it was to bring their programmes to the larger community and boost their enrollment figures.

He said it was to assure prospective applicants and enable them to appreciate that GIMPA was not just a training institution for the public service but had now been turned into a fully-fledged University.

He said their programmes were tailored to provide students with requisite knowledge for the current working world like issues of Sustainable Development Goals and its implementation with social development.

