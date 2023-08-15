Free Mind Family to release maiden track titled ‘Taking Over’

By Mercy Arthur

Tema Aug. 15, GNA – On August 19, 2023, a group of guys under the showbiz tag “Free Mind Family” will release their debut single, “Taking Over,” which included Afro dancehall, Afrovibes, and other genres.

The music would be available on Audiomack, even though the production team is working hard to make it available on other digital platforms.

Mr. David Carl Nunoo, also known as Mandem Tiffic in entertainment circles, noted in an interview with Ghana News Agency’s Tema Regional Entertainment Desk that they chose the term ‘Taking Over’ because people underestimated them.

“Some people overlooked, underrated, and ignored us as upcoming artists; sometimes they do it with negative comments even though they had few people supporting their brand, hence their season to take over in the music industry,” he says.

He mentioned that despite receiving unfavourable feedback as a rising artist, they never gave up and remain a great team.

Mandem Tiffic also stated that the song was produced by Iyce Bee.

“The team consists of five strong and energetic male artists, as well as a few loyal fans who assist in the dissemination of artworks for the promotion of their music,” he continued.

Furthermore, he emphasised that the Free Mind Family team encountered no difficulties while recording their debut single, thus they understood each other for the production.

He reiterated that the song contains an inspirational word that helped them stay motivated in their business and will give listeners with more vibrations, despite the fact that it took them a few hours to record it with an acoustic instrumental track.

Mandem Tiffic stated that their team’s objective was to work harder in order to get prominence in the music industry as their hopes and aspirations.

Mr. Eric Wilson, popularly known as Iyce Bee, an Afrobeat sensation of Free Mind Family, also revealed to the GNA Tema Regional Entertainment Desk that

the group had been in existence for nine years and that they had been working together collectively to release their first single to serve their fans despite having individual tracks.

He noted that the team would continue to work together to produce more bangers for the public.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

