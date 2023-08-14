Forget failed relationships, pursue greatness – Pastor urges Christians  

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Aug. 13, GNA – Reverend Yaw Wae Appiah, General Overseer of the Kingdom Hive Church (KHC), has urged Christians to let go off pain from failed relationships or marriages in pursuit of greater chances.

He encouraged Christians to come to terms with God’s unending ability to provide better-deserved options in place of unfruitful unions, adding, a failed relationship was not a guarantee of one’s inability to marry or remarry.

He expressed displeasure over Christians missing out on appreciable progress as result of the fact that they held on to past occurrences.

Rev Appiah made the call while delivering the sermon in Tamale on the theme: “Forget the Things Behind.”

With reference to Philippians Chapter 3:13, he said aiming higher in life called for the ability to cut ties with the past, which included grievous mistakes, to reach out for success and prospects.

He encouraged Christians to desist from making excuses with age, saying, “Don’t let age limit you and don’t feel you are too young.”

He said: “You are not too old to accomplish. You are not too young to pursue greatness. Life has proven to us that age doesn’t determine your success.”

The Pastor further admonished Christians to pursue greater opportunities, and never rely on achievements. He explained, “Achievements have a way of letting you relax. Life is in stages. When you succeed at one stage, keep pushing.”

GNA

