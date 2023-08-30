Egyptian president pledges support to Sudan’s de facto leader

Cairo, Aug. 30, (dpa/GNA) – De facto Sudanese president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan held talks on Tuesday with Egyptian Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi, during which they discussed the ongoing crisis in Sudan, Sudan’s presidency said.

Burhan is on his first trip outside of Sudan since the outbreak of conflict in mid-April with the country’s de facto government and Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Response Forces, headed by former deputy ruler Mohammed Hamdan Daglo.

The official spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency said President al-Sissi stressed Egypt’s firm position to stand by Sudan and “support its security, stability, unity.”

The spokesman added that ways to coordinate help and cooperation for Sudanese people were discussed, “especially through humanitarian aid and relief, so that Sudan can overcome its crisis.”

According to the United Nations, more than 3 million people have been displaced and and almost 1 million have fled to neighbouring countries, which are struggling under the strain of the high number of refugees.

All attempted ceasefires have failed and negotiations have so far proved unsuccessful.

Al-Burha,n in a speech following the talks said “the reality now in Sudan is the displacement of citizens, the seizure of their property, looting, theft and killing everywhere. We are keen to put an end to this war and to end this tragedy.”

He added that they in the Sudanese Armed Forces are committed to establish a real transitional period after which the Sudanese people can establish “their state through free and fair elections and choose who they want to rule them.”

GNA

