Deutsche Post profit and revenue decline in second quarter

Bonn, Aug. 1, (dpa/GNA) – The German package delivery and supply chain management company Deutsche Post AG on Tuesday reported a profit of €978 million ($1.1 million) or €0.80 per share for the second quarter.

That was lower than €1.453 million or €1.17 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Revenues were impacted by lower volumes as well as reduced freight rates.

Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT declined to € 1.693 billion from € 2.326 billion last year. Revenue for the quarter dropped 16.4% to €20.094 billion from €24.029 billion in the previous-year quarter. Looking forward, the company has raised its full-year EBIT outlook to €6.2 billion – €7.0 billion from €6 billion- €7 billion guided earlier.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

