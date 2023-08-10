Deputy Health Minister lauds NMTC in Sekondi for embracing technology

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Aug. 10, GNA – Ms Tina Naa Ayerley Mensah, the Deputy Health Minister has lauded the Nurses and Midwifery Training College in Sekondi for embracing technology.

“The college has embraced advancement in technology and patient care practices, and we have seen our students’ become leaders in healthcare, driving innovation and delivering evidence-based care that saves lives and improves health outcomes,” she added.

The Deputy Health was speaking as the guest of honour at the launch of the 70th anniversary of the NMTC in Takoradi in the Western.

She said the anniversary represented decades of dedication, hard work, and a profound commitment to nurturing nurses and midwives who had played a vital role in the country and beyond.

The theme for the celebration, “70 years of quality nursing and midwifery education; nurturing specialized nurses and midwives to meet global health needs”, she described as apt in contemporary times to raise professionals capable to work in any environment the world over.

The Deputy Health Minister said the Nursing and Midwifery Training College had been the cradle of excellence, producing thousands of skilled healthcare professionals who had served tirelessly in communities, hospitals, and clinics across the nation.

Similarly, they had been at the forefront of patient care, providing comfort, compassion, and unwavering support to those in need of quality healthcare.

Meanwhile, the complex global health challenges, the demand for specialized and highly skilled nurses and midwives had been more critical adding that to meet these evolving needs, the college must continue to invest in the education and training of nursing and midwifery workforce.

“Additionally, we must equip them with the latest knowledge, cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of cultural competence to provide care that is holistic, inclusive and patient-centered.”

Ms Mensah urged the school to recognize the crucial role of research and evidence-based practice in advancing nursing and midwifery education.

She noted that through research, students and stakeholders could enhance their understanding of health issues, identify effective interventions, and implement policies that drive positive change in healthcare systems.

“As the Deputy Minister for Ministry of Health, I assure you of government’s unwavering commitment to supporting nursing and midwifery education. We will continue to create an

enabling environment; ensuring that the college has the necessary resources, infrastructure, and expertise to nurture the next generation of specialized nurses and midwives.”

The Minister, thus, challenged the nursing educators and students to continue the path of excellence with passion and dedication, adding “embrace your role as change makers and advocates for patient care. Be bold in your pursuit of knowledge and innovation, for you hold the power to shape the future of health care in our country and beyond.”

