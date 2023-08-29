De facto president rejects peace negotiations in Sudan

Khartoum, Aug. 29, (dpa/GNA) – More than four months after heavy fighting broke out in Sudan between vice president Mohammed Hamdan Daglo and de facto president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the latter has rejected a compromise.

“We do not agree with traitors and we will not join hands with any party that has betrayed the Sudanese poeple,” al-Burhan said on Monday during a visit to a naval base near Port Sudan.

He had travelled outside the capital city of Khartoum for the first time since the violence began in mid-April.

Until last week, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces was barricaded at the army headquarters, which was repeatedly under fire.

Al-Burhan said he was brought out in a targeted military operation.

According to Sudanese media reports, he will now travel abroad for talks.

A manifesto for a negotiated solution to the conflict was published in Daglo’s name on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday evening.

The ten key points included free elections, the involvement of civil society, an end to structural inequality and the rebuilding of the army.

Daglo’s fighters are accused of civilian killings, looting, rape and other crimes. Daglo, who is also known as Hemeti, has not appeared in public for months.

The two generals previously seized control in Sudan through joint military coups. However, a rift over power sharing flared into open fighting on April 15 in the country of 46 million inhabitants.

Since then, truces have been repeatedly declared in the north African country but none have taken hold, with many broken within hours.

GNA

