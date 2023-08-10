At least one dead in South Korea after tropical storm Khanun strikes

Seoul, Aug. 10, (dpa/GNA) – At least one person died in South Korea after tropical storm Khanun damaged houses and triggered floods and landslides, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

A 67-year-old man was found unconscious near a flooded river in the south-eastern city of Daegu and later declared dead.

Another missing person in Daegu had been in a wheelchair when she was reportedly overcome by a river that had topped its banks.

Khanun hit the south-east coast in the morning as a tropical storm, after being downgraded from a typhoon.

According to the meteorological office, the storm continues to slowly move across the country in a northern direction. It is expected to pass over the border into North Korea.

Thousands of people were called to evacuate their homes due to the risk of flooding. South Korean broadcasters reported on submerged coastal roads and fallen trees in the port city of Busan.

Many roads in other regions were closed due to flooding and landslides and hundreds of flights and train connections were cancelled.

Last month more than 40 people were killed in the south of the Korean peninsula after heavy rainfalls and flooding.

