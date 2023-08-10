Agona Nyakrom Akwambo festival commences with clean-up exercise

By James Esuon

Nyakrom (C/R), Aug 10, GNA – The chiefs and people of Agona Nyakrom in the Central Region on Saturday August 5, commenced their Annual Akwambo festival with a massive clean-up exercise to tidy the principal streets and other public places for the occasion.

The exercise which started at 0700 hours, saw churches, identifiable groups, NGOs, chiefs, the two Asafo companies and Nyakrom Development Committee members participating.

In attendance was the Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area, Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X and his sub-chiefs.

Nana Osei Bonsu III, Tufohene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area and the Akwambo Planning Committee Chairman, told the media after the exercise that apart from sweeping the main street and desilting gutters, some bushy footpaths were also cleared.

He said many activities would be conducted during the festival which will be climaxed with a durbar on Saturday, August 12.

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan and other Ministers of state and high-profile personalities are expected to grace the occasion.

Nana Osei Bonsu said the festival would be used to raise funds to facilitate the construction of male and female wards at Nyakrom Health Centre.

The chairman appealed to the indigenes of Nyakrom home and abroad, financial institutions and others to contribute their quota during the festival to help complete the construction works at the health facility.

GNA

