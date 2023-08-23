Academic City commits to revolutionising education and preparing students to excel

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Aug. 23, GNA – Academic City University College, Ghana’s premium Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) and Entrepreneurial institution, has announced its 5th Anniversary with the commitment to revolutionising education and preparing students to excel on the global stage.

Over the past five years, the University has become a top tertiary education institution for learning in Ghana and across Africa.

A statement issued in Accra said the University had created an environment that encourages innovation and creativity, helping students become future leaders.

It said the University’s unique approach combined academic excellence with hands-on experience, preparing graduates to succeed in practical situations.

The statement said the celebration of Academic City’s 5th Anniversary was underpinned by a series of remarkable achievements that underscored its impact on education and industry.

It said the prestigious Times Higher Education ranking had recognised Academic City’s excellence, placing it as the 15th top University in sub-Saharan Africa and the second in Ghana.

“This achievement confirms the university’s commitment to academic rigour and innovation,” it said.

The statement said Academic City’s innovative approach to education had borne fruit as its first graduates made waves globally.

It said several alumni were currently contributing their expertise to leading financial institutions, such as Goldman Sachs in the UK.

Others have ventured into entrepreneurship, with one group establishing a company named Goliath Robotics dedicated to the manufacturing of electric bikes and wheelchairs.

It said this impressive display of alumni accomplishments was a testament to the University’s dedication to nurturing well-rounded, globally competitive professionals.

It said the University’s commitment to producing world-class graduates was evidenced by its alumni pursuing further education at top-tier universities such as Virginia Tech, Oregon State University, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Carnegie Mellon, Rwanda among others.

The University’s network of collaborations and partnerships with renowned institutions worldwide provides its students with a gateway to expand their horizons and access world-class educational opportunities.

The statement said Academic City had taken the lead in transforming tertiary education in Ghana and beyond.

“By embracing a STEAM-focused curriculum and cultivating an entrepreneurial spirit among its students, the institution is equipping the next generation with the tools they need to address complex challenges and drive innovation across various sectors,” it added.

It said as part of its 5th Anniversary celebrations, Academic City was hosting a series of events that would highlight its accomplishments and future vision for education.

The celebration will include a public lecture on the topic “Empowering the Youth for the Future”, a beach clean-up exercise, a technological exhibition, and the recognition of outstanding personalities who have impacted society.

Professor Fred McBagonluri, President, and Provost of Academic City, said, “Our 5th anniversary celebration is evidence of the commitment and determination of our entire academic community, from our faculty to our students to our alumni and employees.”

He said they were committed to continuing their mission of educating future-ready leaders who could innovatively solve complex problems within an ethical, entrepreneurial, and collaborative environment.

“In a time of rapid technological advancements and evolving economic landscapes, Academic City is a beacon of innovation, excellence, and empowerment,” he said.

