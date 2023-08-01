2023 Women’s World Cup: Australia overpowers Canada to book a round of 16 berth, Nigeria through

By Edna A. Quansah

Melbourne, Australia, July 31, GNA – Co-hosts of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Australia has secured a slot in the last 16 stages after dumping Canada by four unanswered goals at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Monday night.

The Matildas ahead of the fancied match occupied the third position in Group B, with hopes of qualification hanging, against a side that was tagged as one of the tournament’s favourite.

In front of over 27,000 fans, Australia was poised to give their all to win the game, as star player Hayley Emma Raso exhibited a world-class performance to see her side journey to victory.

Australia started the game on a higher note, trying to create a build-up to open up the midfield of the Canadians.

The chants from the stadium sent a signal of what a win would mean to the Australians.

Canada on the other hand was not intimidated as they maintained some level of composure to control the game to their satisfaction.

Raso could not wait to hear the roar from the stadium, slotting in a Steph Catley cross to get her side in the lead.

The Matildas, after that boost of a goal, were still confident of deepening the woes of their sisters who were left in a state of confusion, failing to create chances.

It was more or less like a shooting practice in the half of the Canadians who adapted to a defensive style getting to the first half of the game.

Just before the break which was dominated by the Aussies, Raso once again pulled up to finish a cross from the left flanks beating her marker to give the hosts a cushioning 2-0 lead.

After several pep talks, the mission to torment the Canadians continued with the homers creating more goalscoring opportunities which went to waste after several attempts.

Mary Fowler took the barton from Raso to cement the lead of the Matildas in the 50th minute to add her name to the scoresheet.

Canada tried to get into the game, with some speedy attacks and skillful play but could not penetrate the Australian defense.

It was a last-minute show for the visitors who were confident of changing the game with their long-range shots but failed to torment their opponent who was resilient with their skillful display through Caitlin Foord, Kyra Coone-Crooks, Emily Van Egmond, and Katrina-Lee Gory

A 94th-minute penalty kick from Stephanie Catley was enough to see the Australians top Group B with six points, ahead of one of Africa’s representatives, Nigeria who also booked a place in the knockout stage, following their goalless draw game with Ireland.

GNA

