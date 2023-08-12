12-unit classroom block inaugurated for SHS at Nasuan

By Rosemary Wayo

Nasuan (NE/R), Aug 01, GNA – A 12-unit classroom block with auxiliary facilities has been inaugurated at Nasuan in the Yunyoo Constituency of the North East Region.

The building was constructed for the establishment of a community day Senior High School (SHS) for girls in the constituency.

It was funded by the Ghana Gas Company, through an initiative of Mr Oscar Liwaal, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yunyoo Constituency.

Mr Liwaal, speaking at the inauguration of the facility, said the support of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana, resulted in the response from the Ghana Gas Company to take up the project, which was completed within 17 months.

He gave the assurance that the school would be operational by the next academic year, adding that plans were underway to provide the necessary resources needed to run the school.

Mr Zakaria Yidana, North East Regional Minister, expressed gratitude to the Ghana Gas Company for the gesture and appealed to landlords to provide accommodation to students and teachers from far, since the school would be a day school.

He appealed to the Ghana Gas Company to support the school with furniture and a bungalow for the headmaster.

He tasked the District Chief Executive to ensure that the Assembly mobilised funds to add a six-unit classroom block to the newly inaugurated facility by the end of next year to make room for more intake.

Mr Konlan Bitian, Yunyoo Nasuan District Chief Executive, said the initiative was a step to making education accessible to rural children, adding that it enhanced achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) four.

He said: “The intervention would not only be cost effective and improve quality education but would also address geographic disparities in secondary education in the district.”

