Youth networks call for increased budgetary allocation to basic education

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, July 14, GNA – A group of youth advocacy networks in the northern sector has called on government to increase budgetary allocation to basic education to build inclusive and equitable quality education to guarantee lifelong learning opportunities for all.

The youth networks, comprising Northern, Northeast, and Savannah Regional Youth Networks, and Northern Ghana Youth for Development, at a press conference in Tamale, said basic education in the country was under threat due to lack of political will and commitment to fund the sector.

Ms Faaika Abdul-Salam, Acting President of the Northern Ghana Youth for Development, who read the statement on behalf of the networks, commended the government for implementing the Free Senior High School initiative, and said it had given many students access to second cycle education.

The organisers of the presser, however, expressed disappointment at the level of neglect for basic education in the country.

The group stated that the GH₵4.5 billion allocated to pre-tertiary education this year, Senior High Schools alone took about 90 per cent with only 10 per cent going to basic education.

It said: “Out of the budgetary allocation to the sector, only GH₵90 million was allocated for the purpose of constructing new basic schools, an amount that can only build 60 basic schools across the 216 districts.”

The group said: “Some 5,400 basic schools are still under trees and shades,” adding that, there was urgent need for government to collaborate with education sector partners to address the situation.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

