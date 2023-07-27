Young pensioner appreciates SSNIT, advise youth to commit to pension plan

By Benjamin Akoto

Komfourkrom-Sankore (A/R), July 27, GNA – Mr Isaac Yao Adomey Akpabli, a 32-year-old pensioner has expressed his appreciation for the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and advised young people to commit to a pension plan.

Mr Akpabli, a physically challenged who became the youngest pensioner on the SSNIT Pension Payroll at the age of 29 in April 2019 is now promoting the importance of pension planning and encouraging workers to contribute wholeheartedly to the scheme.

In that respect, he further expressed his readiness and willingness to serve as an ambassador for the Trust.

Despite facing physical challenges because of a fall from a coconut tree that resulted in multiple fractured bones, Mr. Akpabli has found independence and self-sufficiency through his membership of the SSNIT Pension scheme.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), at Komfourkrom, near Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region, Mr Akpabli a resident of the community highlighted his initial reluctance to register and contribute to the pension scheme but emphasised, it was important doing so for a decent retirement or in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

He was a former employee of the Star of Hope Hospital Limited, located at Sankore as a cleaner and since September 2017 and later promoted to a position of supervisor, until May 2019, when the unfortunate incident happened.

His contribution to the scheme stretched for a total of 21 months from 2017 to 2019.

He lodged his benefit claim on Monday 18th January 2021 and his claim was processed and paid in April 2021 with all arrears from June 2019 to March 2021.

Mr Akpabli said, ”If I can turn back the hands of time, I will find a way to contribute more to the scheme”, saying his situation should serve as an inspiration and reminder of the benefits of committing to a pension plan for a secured future.

He, therefore encouraged all workers, especially the youth, to take advantage of SSNIT’s retirement package, which caters for the needs of every Ghanaian worker.

