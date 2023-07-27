WUSC targets over 2,000 young women on ‘So Me Mu’ Mentorship programme

Accra, July 27, GNA – The World University Service of Canada (WUSC), a leading non-profit international development organization is targeting over 2000 young women in its newly introduced “So Me Mu” Mentorship Programme.

The Programme, which is under the association’s Innovation in Non-Traditional Vocational Education and Skills Training (INVEST) project seeks to train young women from the ages of 18 to 35 to participate in male dominated TVET sectors with guidance of technical professionals.

The event would take place in Accra, Kumasi, and Sekondi-Takoradi.

Speaking at the launch, Madam Appiah Wiafe Adofo, Project Director of INVEST said WUSC was keen on pushing young women to occupy positions and create lucrative job opportunities for them, hence, the need for the birth of the programme.

“To achieve this, we cannot ignore the social and cultural norms that have given way to barriers to entry into these spaces. One of the ways to counteract expected challenges is to support these young women with enabling support services,” she said.

She said having a network of professionals who have established themselves within the TVET industry would go a long way to influence Ghana’s labour market.

Madam Wiafe Adofo said some Professionals in TVET and STEM would take the mentees through different sessions to get them ready for the industry.

Madam Suzanne Stump, Senior Development Officer at Global Affairs Canada also expressed excitement having been part of a project seeking to empower women in the sector.

“Over many decades, since Ghana’s independence in 1957, Canada has contributed to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Ghana. This has included support for various TVET institutions throughout the country,” she said.

She said Canada, since the adoption of its Feminist International Assistance Policy (FIAP) in 2017, highlighted Gender equality and empowerment of women and youth as central to its international assistance efforts.

Madam Stump said to be innovative, there was a need to work with different partners, support women leaders, and support the country’s goals.

“Projects like INVEST, designed to challenge gender stereotypes and to complement ongoing initiatives within the TVET sector, will contribute to creating both an enabling environment and increased access to decent work opportunities for young women.

In these tough economic times this is particularly encouraging.”

She commended WUSC for their efforts in projecting women in both the TVET and STEM industries.

The three months campaign is scheduled to begin September this year.

WUSC since inception has been working in over a dozen countries around the world supporting education, economic opportunities, and empowerment for the youth in various communities to create a better world for all young people.

GNA

