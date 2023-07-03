Workers of Airport Women’s Hospital organize blood donation exercise

Accra, July 3, GNA – Workers of Airport Women’s Hospital have organized a special blood donation exercise for the National Blood Service.

The one-day exercise was also to provide the base for patients of the hospital to have easy access to blood in times of emergency especially for pregnant women and new-born babies.

In all, more than 30 workers and volunteers donated blood to the national blood bank in an exercise that was in partnership with National Blood Service, Zipline Ghana Limited and E&E Medical Centre.

Ms. Audrey Acheampong Public Relations and Marketing Manager of the Hospital said the exercise was the initiative of the workers as part of their contribution to the hospital and the

gesture was to ensure that women and children were saved in times of emergency and to ensure that no excuse would be given if women and children die.

“It is unacceptable for people to die as a result of shortage of blood in this modern era, hence the need to provide blood for future use,” she Acheampong added.

“Women and children have the right to live, hence the need to prepare for eventualities at the hospital. “With this exercise, we are convinced that women and children would be saved not only at the hospital but across the nation,” she said.

According to Ms Acheampong, they were looking forward to having periodic blood donations to support the exercise.

GNA

