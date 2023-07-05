Storm paralyzes road and air traffic in the Netherlands

Amsterdam, July 5, (dpa/GNA) – A storm with speeds up to 120 kilometres per hour, blanketed the Netherlands on Tuesday, curbing flights at Schiphol international airport, causing massive traffic jams and reports of trucks being blown over on the motorways.

Railway services gradually came to a halt in the north of the country. Transport authorities warned against driving on the motorways, where there were already reports of high winds pushing trucks over and trees falling onto lanes.

The weather service expected wind speeds of 100 to 120 kilometres per hour, with a red alert in place in the north.

There were severe problems at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, which described the situation as “dangerous … due to branches on the road, strong gusts of wind and heavy rain.” Train traffic to the hub was suspended.

Air traffic would be “very limited” between 9 am and 4 pm (0700-1400 GMT), the airport said. Some arriving and departing flights have been cancelled or delayed.

GNA

