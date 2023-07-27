Putin offers Africa free grain to replace Ukraine exports he blocked

Moscow, July 27, (dpa/GNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin, offered African countries on Thursday to replace Ukrainian grain exports, which he has blocked since cancelling a UN-Turkey mediated agreement, with Russian grain for free.

“Russia remains a reliable supplier of food to Africa,” Putin said in St Petersburg at a second Africa summit. The meeting with African Union (AU) representatives, was partly broadcast on state television.

Russia wants to provide some countries with 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain for free, in the next three to four months, Putin said. Putin also said Russian-African trade, had grown by 35% in the first half of the year despite the sanctions. Russia is also considered Africa’s most important arms supplier.

AU Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, lamented at the meeting that the war between Russia and Ukraine, was in part exacerbating the food crisis.

“Africa is suffering,” he said, according to the Russian translation.

The TV broadcast was cut short when Putin tried to respond.

The West accuses the Russian leader of “playing with hunger” in Africa, since he cancelled the trade agreeement. That has caused new uncertainty on the global food markets, since Ukraine is a major exporter of corn, wheat and other grains.

Putin is demanding an easing of Western sanctions, because he sees this as hindering the export of Russia’s own grain and fertilizer.

AU leader and Comoros President Azali Assoumani, in a repeat of his introductory speech at the Sochi summit on the Black Sea four years ago, kicked off the meeting by praising Russia for a “brotherly welcome.”

Russia has always stood by Africa’s side, supported the countries’ struggle for independence, despite all difficulties, and is an important partner, Assoumani said.

According to the Kremlin, representatives from 49 out of the 54 African countries, will attend the summit, with 17 being heads of state or government. This is fewer participants than during the inaugural summit in 2019. The Kremlin accused the West of pressuring countries to stay away from the meeting.

The summit is expected to result in another joint declaration, similar to the one issued in 2019 in Sochi.

GNA

